Red Sox, Diamondbacks Have Multiple Paths To Ketel Marte Trade: Insider

The point in the offseason is approaching when the Boston Red Sox have to get uncomfortable.

Last offseason, the Red Sox dealt four top prospects to acquire Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, and they thanked their lucky stars every day for it during the season. This year, the need has shifted to a big bat, and on the trade market, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is a fairly clear top target.

Marte has five years of control remaining, spanning his age-32 to 36 seasons, with a player option for a sixth. He's a three-time All-Star who profiles to be one of the top 15, maybe top 20 hitters in the sport. What is it going to take to get him? And based on reports we've heard up to this point, will the request from Arizona include infielder Marcelo Mayer?

Mayer could be in or out of requested Marte package

On Saturday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that rival evaluators have speculated about two potential paths to a Marte trade -- one centered around a starting pitcher and an outfielder (Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu) and another centered around that outfielder and Mayer.

"Multiple evaluators spitballed another possibility, wondering if the Diamondbacks would seek, and the Red Sox would be willing to trade, a package headlined by a starting pitcher as well as Mayer.

"After all, if the Diamondbacks trade Marte, they’d likely need to backfill their infield. And if the Sox traded for Marte to play second and re-signed Alex Bregman to play third alongside shortstop Trevor Story, Mayer would be blocked — at least in the short term."

There was a time during the last four years, probably an extended one, when Mayer was considered untouchable. The fact that he's been injured and played fewer than 100 games in each of the last four seasons has to have put a dent in his trade value.

There's simple logic behind moving Mayer if and when the Red Sox bring Bregman back. But if the Marte trade (if it happens) comes before Bregman makes his decision, will Boston feel comfortable including Mayer still?

