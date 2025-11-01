Red Sox Expected To Lose Mind Behind Pitching Turnaround To Mets
The Boston Red Sox had a very solid 2025 season and in response, we've seen the front office take a hit this offseason.
Paul Toboni exited the organization to take over as president of baseball operations for the Washington Nationals. A few people have already left Boston, including Andrew Wright, to join Toboni with Washington.
It sounds like another key member of the front office could be on their way out of town as well. The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that Boston director of pitching Justin Willard is considered the favorite to land the New York Mets' pitching coach job.
"The New York Mets are closing in on their search for a new pitching coach with Justin Willard emerging as the favorite, league sources told The Athletic," Sammon said. "Willard, 35, is the Boston Red Sox director of pitching and holds several years of experience in pitching development. He joined the Red Sox in November 2023. Previously, Willard spent a handful of years as a minor-league coach and coordinator with the Minnesota Twins.
The Red Sox could lose another important piece
"With the Red Sox, Willard spent a lot of time working with pitching coach Andrew Bailey, breaking down video and data (biomechanical, pitch movement, etc.) to boost pitchers’ results. Willard’s experience would come in handy in New York. The Mets’ rotation is set to feature Nolan McLean, who emerged last summer as a top starter."
Joel Sherman of the New York Post followed up and reported that Willard is "poised to be named" the pitching coach for New York.
"Red Sox director of pitching Justin Willard is poised to be named the Mets pitching coach, a source confirmed," Sherman said. "Will Sammon reported Willard as the favorite."
Willard may not be a household name, but he has been a massive piece for the Red Sox behind the scenes. A lot has been said about Andrew Bailey and the success that he and the pitching staff have had over the last few years. But, Willard also has played a big role in this. On Feb. 29th, 2024, MLB.com's Ian Browne said that Willard is the guy who has been "running point for rebuilding the pitching infrastructure" for the entire Boston organization.
He has been someone who has worked with Bailey and has been a massive data guy behind the scenes. Willard worked with the Minnesota Twins before coming over to Boston. He's held the "Director of Pitching" title since Nov. 2023, per his LinkedIn. Clearly, he's had an impact. In 2023, the Red Sox had the 21st-ranked ERA overall in baseball at 4.52. That improved in 2024 with Willard in the mix to 4.04, good for No. 17 in the league. In 2025, the Red Sox jumped to No. 5 at 3.70.
Losing a piece like Willard may not catch everyone's attention, but if he leaves for the Mets, that will be a big lost.
