Red Sox Explored Reunion From With Ex-Boston Top Prospect

It is pretty clear what the Boston Red Sox's biggest remaining need is right now before Spring Training gets here: one more infielder.

Whether that means a second baseman, or a third baseman, the Red Sox need one more piece. The trade market has been talked about at length over the last few weeks and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that there are "serious trade talks" ongoing right now with Boston.

In free agency, the guy who has been most connected to Boston has been Eugenio Suárez, although he seems extremely unlikely at this point. It sounds like the club may have been looking at another option as well. Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com reported that the Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Pittsburgh Pirates were among the teams "monitoring" Yoán Moncada in free agency before he opted to return to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Red Sox aren't done looking around

Sep 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Athletics during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"The Pirates, Red Sox, and Blue Jays were the three teams most closely monitoring Moncada’s market, along with the Angels, per source," Romero wrote on X. "The Cuban third baseman is represented by The Movement Baseball."

Moncada is someone who has played both second base and third base throughout his big league career and has played for the Red Sox. He was one of the team's top prospects before making his big league debut in 2016. Boston traded him to the Chicago White Sox in the deal that brought Chris Sale to town. At this point, he's just 30 years old. He would've been an intriguing pickup if the Red Sox could've brought him back.

Moncada got just $4 million from the Angels for the 2026 season and still has big upside offensively. He only could play in 84 games in 2025 and had 12 homers, 35 RBIs, and slashed .234/.336/.448 with a .783 OPS. This is a guy who is a career .252 hitter with a .758 OPS and who has six seasons with double-digit homers, including 25 long balls in 2019. The ability to play second base and third base at a cheap cost is enticing, but he's off the market now.

