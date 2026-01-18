Red Sox Eyeing Dodgers Catcher To Replace Connor Wong

With just a few weeks to go until Spring Training kicks off, it sounds like the Boston Red Sox are still in the catcher market.

There have been whispers all offseason about Boston's catcher position. Boston has Carlos Narváez and Conor Wong penciled in right now, but the club has been reportedly looking around throughout the offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger J.T. Realmuto was the most prominent free agent catcher Boston was linked to, but he opted to return to Philadelphia. On Jan. 16, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the Red Sox had interest in veteran catcher Victor Caratini, but he quickly joined the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox aren't done

Fellow MassLive.com insider, Sean McAdam, reported that the Red Sox "remain active in their pursuit" at catcher and noted the club has shown interest in Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing.

"It’s gone mostly under the radar, but the Red Sox remain active in their pursuit of an upgrade to their second catcher spot," McAdam wrote. "The Sox were very much involved with free agent Victor Caratini, who took a two-year deal with Minnesota on Friday, hours after the Phillies re-signed J.T. Realmuto. Philadelphia had seen Caratini as a cheaper alternative to Realmuto had they succeeded in landing Bo Bichette.

"The Sox’s search to land someone to pair with Carlos Narvaez has been ongoing since last summer. They contacted the White Sox to see if they would consider trading Kyle Teel back to them, and showed interest in the Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing. A month out from spring training, Connor Wong is still the No. 2 catcher, but his hold on the position is tenuous."

Rushing was the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect in 2024, but has since graduated from prospect status. In 2025, he made his big league debut and slashed .204/.258/.324 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 53 games. In Triple-A, he slashed .314/.436/.517 with a .953 OPS, five homers, and 19 RBIs in 35 games played.

If the Red Sox want a catcher, a 24-year-old with massive upside, like Rushing, should be the way to go if Los Angeles is willing to talk about a deal.

