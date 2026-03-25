Red Sox Finalize Opening Day Roster
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It's just about time for regular season baseball for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston will take the field in just over 24 hours, as of writing, on Thursday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. It's been a long time since the Red Sox played a meaningful baseball game. The Red Sox's 2025 season ended on Oct. 2 against the New York Yankees in the regular season. The last regular season game for Boston was on Sep. 28 against the Detroit Tigers. Finally, the new season will begin on Thursday.
With that being said, the Red Sox took one of the final logistical steps before Opening Day on Wednesday by officially announcing the club's Opening Day roster.
Full Roster
Catcher (2): Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong
First baseman (1): Willson Contreras
Second baseman (1): Marcelo Mayer
Shortstop (1): Trevor Story
Third baseman (1): Caleb Durbin
Outfielders (4): Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu
Bench/Utility (3): Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Andruw Monasterio, Masataka Yoshida
Starting Pitchers (5): Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, Connelly Early
Relief Pitchers (8): Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Danny Coulombe, Jovani Morán, Ryan Watson, Johan Oviedo
There aren't any shocks here. Coulombe was a bit of a wild card at the end, but Boston signed him to come in and give this team much-needed lefty help in the bullpen. Wong was in a roster battle pretty much until the end, but he kept his role as the backup catcher, for now. The fact that Early made the club was a surprise on Monday, but not any longer when the official roster dropped on Wednesday.
Injured List
Boston announced on Wednesday that Triston Casas, Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford and Anthony Seigler were all placed on the Injured List. Casas and Seigler were placed on the 10-Day Injured List and Crawford and Sandoval popped up on the 15-Day Injured List. The biggest takeaway was Casas landing on the 10-Day Injured list and not anything longer, like the 60-Day Injured List. That's a positive sign that he really is trending in the right direction and isn't far from game action down in the minors.
Red Sox Outlook
It's going to be a fun season for the Red Sox. Arguably, the Red Sox should be considered the favorite in the American League East thanks to their high-octane starting rotation. The Red Sox won 89 games last year. With this rotation, the best outfield in baseball and a full season of Roman Anthony, this should be a 90-plus win team.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy