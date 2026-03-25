Red Sox Finalize Opening Day Roster

It's just about time for regular season baseball for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston will take the field in just over 24 hours, as of writing, on Thursday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. It's been a long time since the Red Sox played a meaningful baseball game. The Red Sox's 2025 season ended on Oct. 2 against the New York Yankees in the regular season. The last regular season game for Boston was on Sep. 28 against the Detroit Tigers. Finally, the new season will begin on Thursday.

With that being said, the Red Sox took one of the final logistical steps before Opening Day on Wednesday by officially announcing the club's Opening Day roster.

Full Roster

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States left fielder Roman Anthony (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Catcher (2): Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong

First baseman (1): Willson Contreras

Second baseman (1): Marcelo Mayer

Shortstop (1): Trevor Story

Third baseman (1): Caleb Durbin

Outfielders (4): Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu

Bench/Utility (3): Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Andruw Monasterio, Masataka Yoshida

Starting Pitchers (5): Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello, Connelly Early

Relief Pitchers (8): Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, Greg Weissert, Danny Coulombe, Jovani Morán, Ryan Watson, Johan Oviedo

There aren't any shocks here. Coulombe was a bit of a wild card at the end, but Boston signed him to come in and give this team much-needed lefty help in the bullpen. Wong was in a roster battle pretty much until the end, but he kept his role as the backup catcher, for now. The fact that Early made the club was a surprise on Monday, but not any longer when the official roster dropped on Wednesday.

Injured List

Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Boston announced on Wednesday that Triston Casas, Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford and Anthony Seigler were all placed on the Injured List. Casas and Seigler were placed on the 10-Day Injured List and Crawford and Sandoval popped up on the 15-Day Injured List. The biggest takeaway was Casas landing on the 10-Day Injured list and not anything longer, like the 60-Day Injured List. That's a positive sign that he really is trending in the right direction and isn't far from game action down in the minors.

Red Sox Outlook

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It's going to be a fun season for the Red Sox. Arguably, the Red Sox should be considered the favorite in the American League East thanks to their high-octane starting rotation. The Red Sox won 89 games last year. With this rotation, the best outfield in baseball and a full season of Roman Anthony, this should be a 90-plus win team.