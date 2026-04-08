Red Sox Get Mixed News on Justin Slaten, Kutter Crawford

The Boston Red Sox had a good night on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Garrett Crochet went toe-to-toe with Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski and came out on top. Crochet went 6 1/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing two earned runs. Misiorowski went 5 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs while striking out 10 and walking four. The Reed Sox needed a one and got one over one of the brightest young starters in the game.

That in itself is positive. But after the game, there was a bit of an injury update that put a downer on the contest and needs to be monitored in the short term. After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Justin Slaten's usage and whether he was alright, seeing how he hadn't been used in a few days. Cora confirmed that Slaten is dealing with soreness on his right side, but didn't want to concretely say it is his oblique.

"He has a sore oblique on the right side," Cora said. "I don't want to call it oblique, it's on the right side. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and then we'll go from there."

The Red Sox's bullpen is hurting so far this season. Boston is currently 16th in the league in bullpen ERA at 3.95. If Slaten needs to miss any more time, that's just going to make things more difficult for the club as a whole. He's been lights-out on the season so far and hasn't allowed an earned run in four appearances.

Kutter Crawford Positive Update

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford (50) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Red Sox did get a different update on a hurler on Tuesday that was positive, though.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Kutter Crawford is expected to throw a bullpen on Wednesday and make a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester throughout the weekend if all goes well.

"Kutter Crawford will throw a bullpen [Wednesday] and if all goes well, he’ll make a rehab start at Worcester this weekend," Cotillo wrote.

This is the type of update Red Sox fans needed, especially with the tough news about Slaten. The Red Sox have been missing Crawford for a long time at this point. He missed the entire 2025 season and has been working his way back, but dealt with a few hiccups throughout Spring Training.

If all goes well with his bullpen on Wednesday, then he won't be far from returning. It's unclear what his role will be with Boston this season, but just the fact that he's close to being able to go is positive in itself.