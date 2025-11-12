Red Sox Have More Changes Coming For Kristian Campbell

There was a time at the beginning of the 2025 season in which the Boston Red Sox's front office looked like geniuses.

There were rumors about the idea of moving Alex Bregman to second base and keeping Rafael Devers at third base. When Bregman signed, though, that wasn't the plan that came to fruition. Bregman stayed at third base and Devers moved to DH. This led to an open spot at second base, which Boston gave to Kristian Campbell.

The 23-year-old struggled a bit in Spring Training, but Boston stuck with him and was rewarded right away. Campbell slashed .301/.407/.495 with four homers and 12 RBIs in his first 29 big league games. It earned him a long-term extension, but then the wheels fell off. He struggled offensively until he was demoted in June and never came back up.

With Campbell, he began the 2025 season as the Red Sox's second baseman, but also got time in the outfield. Then, he worked out at first base with Triston Casas injured. Even down in the minors he bounced around positions, but the team wants to change that heading into 2026, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox have decisions to make with Kristian Campbell

"In search of an answer to the mystery of Kristian Campbell, the Red Sox are eyeing a new approach heading into 2026: Let him stick to one position instead of bouncing all over," Healey said. "He saw time at five spots last season: second base, first base, center field, left field, right field. None stood out as his obvious best. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow described Campbell’s near-term defensive home as “a bit of an ongoing conversation.”

“Even if that may not be the case long-term, perhaps in the short-term, just giving him some stability and certainty [about] where he’s going to play,” Craig Breslow said as transcribed by Healey. “Maybe easing some of the kind of mental demands on trying to play multiple positions at the same time."

Healey also quoted Breslow saying that he believes the outfield is where he could thrive in the short term.

“If you think about where his athleticism may play in the short-term, I think in the outfield, he feels pretty comfortable as a chance to just let the instincts take over," Breslow said.

The story of Campbell's young career so far has been changes. Last year, it was initially playing second base and doing some outfield work and then working out at first base. Then, his playing time transitioned mainly into the outfield down the stretch with Triple-A Worcester. And now, the team wants him to be more set in stone, rather than playing all over the place. These are a lot of choices in a short amount of time.

That idea presents more questions for Boston, specifically about the outfield. The Red Sox currently have Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield. There have been rumors about potential trades, but the pathway to everyday opportunities in the outfield currently looks murky, at best, for Campbell.

He's young and got that long-term extension so Boston surely will try to figure something out, but the puzzle pieces aren't fitting perfectly right now. But, the offseason is still new.

More MLB: Red Sox-Kyle Schwarber Reunion Rumors Already Heating Up