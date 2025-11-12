Red Sox-Kyle Schwarber Reunion Rumors Already Heating Up

It's very clear that the Boston Red Sox have a need for a big bat in the middle of the lineup and that they are going to try their best this offseason to fill the hole.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said as much on Monday while speaking to the media. He spoke about a handful of topics, including why it's important for the organization to add a power hitter this offseason.

"I think someone who is a threat who can hit in the middle of the order, can lengthen our lineup, is going to be something we’re going to pursue,” Breslow said. “That is absolutely a path to improving our team."

With the season winding down, speculation started to build about how former Boston slugger Kyle Schwarber fits a need the organization has. He had 56 homers and 132 RBIs in 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies. Those were both the high-marks of his career to the point so there's no way to know if he can carry that momentum into 2026, but FanSided's Robert Murray reported that he's heard that Boston is interested in bringing the slugger back to town.

The Red Sox should reunite with Kyle Schwarber

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) flips his bat after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"First of all, the Boston Red Sox and Kyle Schwarber," Murray said. "Everyone that I'm talking to here believes that the Red Sox are going to be a big player for Schwarber this offseason. And that is absolutely the team to watch for him. Though, a reunion with the Philadelphia Phillies is very possible."

Murray is reporting from the General Manager Meetings and this isn't the first time he has mentioned Boston as a fit for Schwarber.

The Red Sox have made it very clear that they are looking to add a big bat. Schwarber definitely fits that description. Imagine if the Red Sox somehow could add him to be the team's designated hitter while also re-signing Alex Bregman to play third base? That would be the best-case scenario.

If that were to become reality, the Red Sox's lineup would be set. There have been questions at first base, but Triston Casas has upside still at 25 years old. A lineup featuring Casas at first base, Marcelo Mayer at second base, Trevor Story at shortstop, Bregman at third base, Ceddanne Rafaela in center field, Roman Anthony at a corner outfield spot, either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu at the other, Carlos Narváez at catcher, and Schwarber as DH would be enough to compete for a title right now.

It's easy to take the rumors and think ahead, but a deal hasn't been signed or anything of that nature. As of right now, this is just an exciting idea that Boston absolutely should be all over, and it sounds like it will be.

