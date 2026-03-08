Red Sox Hit With Brutal Romy González Injury Update

It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are not going to be at full strength for a while.

One of the storylines in Spring Training to follow so far has been Romy González's shoulder. The 29-year-old had the best season of his career so far in 2025 and is a key bench bat for the organization expected to play a big role. But he has been dealing with a shoulder injury and the team got a negative update on Saturday.

WEEI's Rob Bradford shared on X that González will be meeting with Dr. Dugas in Alabama on Tuesday to see if he needs to have surgery on his ailing left shoulder. If that wasn't bad enough, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe noted that now the question for González's return has shifted from around Opening Day, to the "first half — and maybe beyond."

A tough update

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) runs two first base on a single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"With Romy González, the question no longer is about the first day of the season," Healey wrote. "It’s about the first half — and maybe beyond. González expects to find out in the coming days whether he will need surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has not healed the way the Red Sox hoped and may well create a significant opening on their bench.

"He is scheduled to meet with Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas, a highly regarded orthopedic surgeon, in Alabama on Wednesday. Dugas fixed González's torn right labrum in 2023, so now the infielder will have him decide on the torn left one."

It's hard to find a much more brutal update at this point.

González played in 96 games in 2025 and was a 2-WAR player. He slashed .305/.343/.483 with nine homers and 53 RBIs. He's known as a lefty killer, which is true, but the most important aspect of his game in 2025 was playing first base.

González helped to fill in for Triston Casas and his ability to play first base would've come in handy early this season as well. Casas is still working his way back and there isn't a clear backup first baseman to the point where Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who hasn't played the position in the big leagues, has been working out at first base.