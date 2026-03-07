Red Sox Have Concerning Romy González News Before Opening Day

Will the Boston Red Sox get Romy González back into the mix in the near future?

This has been a question that has hung over the organization throughout Spring Training so far. González is dealing with a shoulder injury. On Feb. 16, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that González wasn't taking part in baseball activities, outside of playing catch. On Feb. 25, González made it clear that he wasn't expecting to be ready for Opening Day.

“Honestly, I don’t think so,” Gonzalez said. “At this point, I think the ramp-up would be a little too quick and it’d be a disservice I feel like to myself and the team if I’m not ready to roll and have a good build-up.”

González also noted throughout camp that tests revealed a "little tear." On Saturday, WEEI's Rob Bradford dropped another update on González and it wasn't what you'd hope.

"Romy González said he will head to see Dr. Dugas in Alabama Tuesday to see if he needs surgery on left shoulder. Dugas did surgery on his right shoulder in 2023," Bradford wrote on X.

The Red Sox utility man is hurting right now

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The fact that surgery is even an option for the 29-year-old isn't a great sign. He acknowledged himself that there is a "little tear." Even if he doesn't need to undergo shoulder surgery, it doesn't sound like a return is imminent. Another update should drop early next week, but this isn't great.

On the bright side, the Red Sox's trade with the Milwaukee Brewers centered around Caleb Durbin also brought utility man Andruw Monasterio to town. He's someone who has impressed throughout Spring Training and appears to have an inside track to an Opening Day roster spot, especially with González hurting.

He has been electric in camp so far. In six games, Monasterio has slashed .308/.438/.615 with a 1.053 OPS. On top of this, Monasterio has hit one homer, driven in three runs, walked three times, collected one double and has scored two runs. As of writing, it's unclear how much time González will miss, but fortunately, Monasterio is someone who can replace him in the short term.