Red Sox Infield Rumors Expand To Include Phillies All-Star

If the Boston Red Sox are going to add another piece this offseason, the priority should be in the infield at either second base or third base. Aside from that, the Red Sox are in a very good place, although no club has ever had too many good relievers. That would be another area to add.

But, again, the priority should be in the infield with Alex Bregman gone and the starting rotation looking like one of the best in the league with the addition of Ranger Suárez. The market around baseball heated up last week, but there is still a lot of talent available for Boston either on the trade block, or in free agency. Jon Heyman of the New York Post floated four options for Boston, including Philadelphia Phillies All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.

"The Red Sox are expecting to have Marcelo Mayer replace Alex Bregman at 3B but are looking around for a 2B,” Heyman wrote.“Nico Hoerner, a free agent after the year, would fit but there’s far from a certainty the (Chicago) Cubs would trade him, even after landing Bregman.”

“The Red Sox are talking to Houston, which has an infield glut and could deal Isaac Paredes,” Heyman continued. “Alec Bohm and free agent Eugenio Suárez are among other available infielders.”

Hoerner, Paredes, and Suárez have all been consistent names linked to Boston. Bohm has not. He has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, especially as the Phillies pursued Bo Bichette. MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported that if the Phillies landed Bichette, it would have led to the club cutting ties with Bohm and catcher JT Realmuto. Bichette joined the New York Mets, though.

Bohm has just one season of control left in 2026 and then will be a free agent after the season. Also, he'll make just over $10 million in 2026. In 2025, he had 11 homers and 59 RBIs in 120 games played. In 2023, he had 20 homers and 97 RBIs. In 2024, he had 15 homers and 97 RBIs. Bohm is someone who has some pop and will drive runs in, plus he's a right-handed bat. If available, he could be a solid option. But, with Bichette not going to Philadelphia, it's unclear if the Phillies will move the 2024 All-Star.

