Red Sox Insider Drops Positive Update On Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber

The Boston Red Sox have work to do in the middle of the lineup and the front office clearly knows that.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported shortly after the Red Sox acquired Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals that the team is "shifting" its attention to landing an "impact bat." But, who could that entail?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic gave a brief update on Wednesday and reported that Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber are in the mix for the Red Sox along with a potential reunion with Alex Bregman.

Who will be the slugger to come to town?

"The Boston Red Sox checked off one of their needs this offseason in trading for starter Sonny Gray, but the move should mark just the beginning of what figures to be a busy offseason," McCaffrey wrote. "Gray’s arrival does not preclude the Red Sox from adding another starter, one who would slot in front of Gray as a true No. 2 behind Garrett Crochet. But chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged Tuesday that the focus will likely turn to bolstering the lineup, as the club seeks at least one power bat.

"Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber remain in the mix, in addition to a reunion with Alex Bregman, but Breslow described free-agent talks with hitters as 'still pretty early' on that front, noting free agents are getting a feel for the market."

These three have been consistently tied to the Red Sox throughout the offseason. Bregman obviously spent the 2025 season in Boston and shined. Schwarber has experience as a member of the Red Sox, but has been a member of the Philadelphia Phillies over the last few seasons. Alonso has spent his entire career with the New York Mets and also is coming off a great year.

Landing any of these three -- and preferably two of them -- would be phenomenal. You can argue that the rotation is completely fine as it is if the Red Sox can land a combination of two of these three sluggers. If Boston can only land one, then there's an argument that more pitching is also needed.

We'll see how it all plays out, but it's good to continue to see Boston linked to guys like these three.

More MLB: Red Sox Insider Hints At Boston's Target After Sonny Gray Trade