Red Sox Insider Predicts Whether Boston Prefers Pete Alonso Or Kyle Schwarber

If the Boston Red Sox have the financial backing to sign a true slugger this winter, there are two options that stand out above the rest.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber are the only hitters on the market with three or more 40-homer seasons to their name. Schwarber popped 56 to lead the National League this year, while Alonso had "only" 38 to go with his fifth All-Star selection.

At some point, Boston may have to make a decision between seriously pursuing one slugger or the other. It's worth hearing educated guesses from experts at this point as to which one they'd put more stock into.

Alonso or Schwarber? MLB.com insider weighs in

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

On Sunday, Red Sox insider Ian Browne of MLB.com was asked that very question: Which slugger -- Alonso or Schwarber -- will Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow favor?

"I'd say Alonso for two reasons," Browne wrote. "It’s right-handed power from a player who would play half of his games in Fenway Park. And Alonso doesn't have a qualifying offer attached to him like Schwarber does. That said, Schwarber was comfortable the first time he was in Boston, and I'm sure he would be again.

"It is going to be fascinating to see how aggressive the Phillies are in trying to bring Schwarber back. It has certainly been a great union between player and city. It feels like they were meant for each other. Yet it also feels like the Phillies need to make some fundamental changes in terms of roster construction."

Of course, there are still a million other factors yet to be determined, like which other offers will be on the table for each slugger, how the Red Sox's timelines to pursue either of them match up with their negotiations to bring back Alex Bregman, and even health updates for current Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas.

That said, if Browne believes the Red Sox would truly prefer Alonso to Schwarber in a vacuum, the path to bringing the longtime Mets slugger to Boston seems reasonably well-paved.

