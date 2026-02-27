Red Sox's Infield Battle About to Take Marcelo Mayer Turn

The discourse around the Boston Red Sox’s infield has been a bit surprising.

Willson Contreras and Trevor Story are locks at first base and shortstop. Caleb Durbin appears to have the inside track to third base, although second base is an option as well. Marcelo Mayer certainly seems like the most likely option to play a significant role, most likely at second base.

While this is the case, Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued a challenge for Mayer recently while acknowledging that he still has to earn his role.

The Red Sox infielder has a been few weeks ahead

Jul 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) reacts to hitting a one run RBI against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"With Marcelo, like I said yesterday or two days ago, we'll give him the baton, but he has to run," Cora said. "You know, if he wants to be the starting second baseman in Cincinnati, there's a lot of work to do.

"It's not a given that he's [the] second baseman or third baseman for this team. There's a lot of things that he needs to show us this spring, and we expect him to do that because he's that talented, but at the same time, there's a lot of guys here that can do the job."

Cora's comments picked up steam, although they aren't anything out of the ordinary. Mayer has 44 games of big league experience under his belt and has dealt with injuries throughout his young career. Of course he has to win a job out of camp. He can be the favorite for a starting job and still have to actually win it. Both things can be true.

Regardless, the infield battle will take a big step on Friday. Boston will face off against the Atlanta Braves with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Mayer is expected to make his spring debut and get the start at second base. Mayer has been practicing and hitting, but this is expected to be his first game action of the spring so far. If he can make a statement early on, it will quiet the noise. If he struggles, the chatter will pick up. Whatever the case, the Red Sox's infield battle is about to take a turn.