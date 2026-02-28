Red Sox Say Quiet Part Out Loud About Marcelo Mayer's Role

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan hoping to see young infielder Marcelo Mayer with the organization on Opening Day, there's a good chance that you're going to be happy.

There has been chatter about Mayer over the last couple of weeks. Mayer has been practicing, but Boston has been giving him more time to get fully up to speed before playing in a game. On top of this, Red Sox manager Alex Cora unsurprisingly said that Mayer still had to win a job out of camp, which really wasn't the craziest thing in the world. But some ran with it and it led to a bit of an odd discourse.

Mayer, who has played 44 big league games so far in his career, of course has to "win" a job out of camp. But all of the signs are pointing up for him. He made his spring debut on Friday and launched a homer quickly. After the game, Cora said the decision will come about Mayer's standing on the roster later in the spring, but that he has a "really good chance" of being with the club on Opening Day, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

Where will Marcelo Mayer be?

Jul 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Like I said, give him the baton,” Cora said. “Most likely he'll run with it. I have no doubts that he's a capable big leaguer, but we'll decide that either later in camp or whenever it is. You’ve got to perform. We'll know, we’ll know with time what we’re gonna do, but he has a really good chance to go to Cincinnati [for Opening Day] with us. We’ll see what happens.”

It would be a pretty big surprise if Mayer wasn't with the organization on Opening Day. Willson Contreras and Trevor Story are set at first base and shortstop. Caleb Durbin, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers, looks like the expected third baseman.

Mayer very well could — and should — be the second baseman on Opening Day. The Red Sox have some other infield options, but none with as much upside as Mayer right now.