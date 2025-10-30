Red Sox Insider Takes Strong Stance On Kyle Schwarber-Pete Alonso Debate
The search for a power bat could come down to Pete Alonso vs. Kyle Schwarber for the Boston Red Sox this winter.
Alonso, the New York Mets' five-time All-Star first baseman, clubbed 38 home runs this season, establishing himself as a top free agent for the second year in a row. All Schwarber did was hit 18 more than Alonso, leading the National League in long balls for the second time in his career.
Of course, there's a very realistic scenario in which the Red Sox get neither of these two sluggers. But the club's answer as to which one it prefers, and therefore chooses to pursue with more vigor, will still matter quite a bit.
Alonso or Schwarber? Insider's take
On Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic came down firmly on the side of the Red Sox signing Schwarber, while also reporting that a rival evaluator believed the three-time All-Star was a strong fit for Boston in a potential 2021 reunion.
"In my opinion, even though Schwarber is a lefty, he’s a better fit for the Red Sox roster with his leadership, a strong power bat and shorter projected deal.," wrote McCaffrey. "Though Schwarber had an outsized impact on the lineup and in the clubhouse in a short time in 2021, the Red Sox didn’t make a large offer that winter and he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a four-year, $79 million deal.
"Boston has another chance now. One evaluator highlighted that strong fit in 2021 as a reason the Red Sox should pursue him again. They already know he can succeed in and handle the pressures of Boston."
McCaffrey also made the point that if there's a significant gap between the contracts for Schwarber and Alonso, signing the former could more easily allow the Red Sox to trade Masataka Yoshida and eat the remaining money on his deal.
The counterargument to Schwarber being a better fit is really only that Alonso plays first base, which Schwarber hasn't done since leaving Boston. But the more effective counterargument may be about achievability, because the Phillies could simply refuse to be outbid for their beloved slugger.
It's still early, and choosing one over the other has the chance to backfire on the Red Sox under the worst of circumstances. But if the team agrees with McCaffrey that Schwarber is the better play, they have to prove they're serious about winning the bidding war.
