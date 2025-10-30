Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox May Lose Another Important Leader To Nationals: Report

Jackson Roberts

Sep 29, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Washington Nationals hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Who knew, back when the Boston Red Sox were sweeping the Washington Nationals in July, that a last-place team would find such an effective way to get even.

Immediately after that three-game series, the Nationals fired World Series-winning manager Davey Martinez and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo. And in late September, the man they hired to become their new PBO was Paul Toboni, the former assistant general manager in Boston.

Toboni has been steadily depriving the Red Sox of front office talent ever since, hiring away former Boston scouting director Devin Pearson and field coordinator Andrew Wright. But those were front office executives; next, the Nationals could take away coaches.

Nationals interview Chad Epperson for manager role

Boston Red Sox catching coordinator Chad Epperson works with minor league catchers at the practice fields behind JetBlue Stadium on Thursday 3/21/2019. Epperson is a Bishop Verot graduate. Bishop Verot Graduate Chad Epperson Is A Boston Red Sox Catching Coordinator / Andrew West, The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida

According to Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post, the Nationals recently interviewed Chad Epperson, the current manager of the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate, the Portland SeaDogs, for their managerial opening.

Epperson, 53, became the winningest manager in Portland history earlier this summer, though he's held the post for four years after coming to the Red Sox as a minor-league coordinator, a position he held for 12 years.

He's seen a ton of talent come through Portland over the last four years. Last year, it was Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel. This year, he got big-name pitching prospects Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

The Post's Andrew Golden also reported that former major league catcher Miguel Cairo is out of the running for the role, leaving former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde as the only other confirmed interview still in the running. Former Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and current Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann have also drawn interest, per The Post's report.

Obviously, managing in the big leagues is a major step up from the Double-A ranks, but Epperson has been around the game a long time, and clearly has Toboni's respect if he was able to secure that interview. The Nationals still clearly have some big decisions to make, and the Red Sox just have to hope the talent drain halts at some point.

