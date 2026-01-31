Red Sox-Jarren Duran Trade Buzz Reaches Unrealistic Level

The Boston Red Sox shouldn't just make a deal just to do it.

At this point in the offseason, it's known that the club could use an infielder. It's also seemingly the calm before the storm. Spring Training is under two weeks away and teams are gearing up. There are plenty of talented players on the board, but there hasn't been anything groundbreaking around the league in a bit since the big free agents signed, including Ranger Suárez, Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. Outside of minor moves, things have been quiet on a transaction front.

There have been plenty of trade rumors and speculation, but a lot of it is just noise. For example, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller shared three mock trades for Jarren Duran. One that missed the mark as a three-team deal with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.

Not the deal Boston should consider

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"Trade Package C: Cincinnati Reds send LHP Andrew Abbott (44.1 median surplus) to Cleveland Guardians; Cleveland Guardians send 2B Travis Bazzana and RHP Hunter Gaddis (43.1 median surplus) to Boston Red Sox; Boston Red Sox send Jarren Duran to Cincinnati Reds," Miller wrote. "Got to at least throw one three-team proposal into the fray, right? Cincinnati could desperately use the outfield help, while Cleveland could desperately use another sure thing in the rotation.

"The question is whether the 2024 No. 1 overall pick would be enough to pique Boston's interest. Doesn't help matters that Bazzana's progression has been slowed by injury, but he certainly could be a big-league asset in 2026."

In the deal, the Red Sox would land Cleveland's No. 1 prospect in infielder Travis Bazzana and veteran reliever Hunter Gaddis. Bazzana was a first-round pick in 2024 and made the jump to Triple-A in 2025, but he only played 26 games in Triple-A. Overall, he played 84 games in 2025 and was a .245 hitter with nine homers and 39 RBIs. Gaddis is good and has a career 3.40 ERA in four seasons. Plus, he won't be a free agent until after the 2029 season. It's not a terrible deal, but it's not what Boston needs.

Duran is a legit star already and has years of control. Giving him up for anything less than someone who can have a legit impact in the order to begin the 2026 season shouldn't even be considered.

