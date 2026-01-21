Red Sox Insider Drops Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela Update

The Boston Red Sox hace one of the better "problems" to have in the outfield right now.

Rather than a lack of talent, Boston has so much talent that it's going to be difficult to find playing time for everyone if there is not a trade of some sort. Roman Anthony isn't going anywhere and will be in the lineup as often as possible. After Anthony, the Red Sox have Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu. Plus, the Red Sox also have Masataka Yoshida.

Throughout the offseason so far -- and especially since Boston missed out on Alex Bregman and signed Ranger Suárez -- there have been rumors about the possibility of a trade involving an outfielder to add another piece to the organization. Early in the offseason, rumors pointed to adding a pitcher. Now, the chatter is more about adding an infielder.

The Red Sox should be looking around still

While discussing the current standing of the Red Sox, one nugget that stood out from The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey was that she noted that a team source "indicated" the possibility of trading an outfielder. She also noted that the club "likely" doesn't want to trade Duran or Rafaela, but noted their names have been out there because of the return they could bring.

"How would a trade to acquire a bat impact the payroll? There’s a caveat to the information above," McCaffrey wrote. "This is where the payroll currently sits and things are bound to change. With a surplus of pitching and four big-league outfielders, a team source indicated the possibility of trading from the outfield while another source noted that having pitching depth would help bolster trade scenarios...

"Trading players with no clear spot on the roster like Masataka Yoshida ($18 million) or Jordan Hicks ($12 million) might seem enticing, but finding a trade partner for either of them (without the Red Sox taking on either player’s salary) is tricky. Though the Red Sox likely don’t want to trade Jarren Duran ($7.7 million) or Ceddanne Rafaela ($6.25 million), their names have been floated largely because those players are more likely to net an impactful trade return, particularly if either is packaged with a rookie pitcher like Connelly Early or Payton Tolle, both of whom are making the major-league minimum of $780,000."

These two have been red-hot names for the organization recently, but the fact that an insider of McCaffrey's level specifically said the club "likely" wants to avoid trading them could be a good sign for both for the 2026 season.

The timing is also intriguing. There have been rumors swirling about the possibility of the Red Sox pursuing Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes. Chandler Rome of The Athletic noted on the "Crush City Territory" podcast that there is "nothing imminent" on the trade front between Boston and Houston. While this is the case, he also noted that when it comes to outfield talent, Abreu "maybe intrigues" Houston more than Duran does.

McCaffrey mentioned Duran and Rafaela as outfielders the club "likely" doesn't want to trade. If the club is more open to dealing the two-time Gold Glove Award winner and the Astros like him, the club should be all-in on trying to pry Paredes away.

