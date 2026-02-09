Red Sox Key Role Player Announces Unexpected Injury News
In this story:
Every year, the start of spring training brings unexpected, and highly unwelcome injury updates across Major League Baseball.
Last spring, it was the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation that came into camp with a bunch of players behind schedule. On Monday, before spring training had even began in an official capacity, the first Red Sox injury update of the year came on the position player side.
Key utility man and lefty-crusher Romy Gonzalez told the media on Monday that he had recently received an injection to help with nagging pain in his left shoulder. It's too early to know exactly what that means for the start of the Red Sox's season, but we've got plenty to unpack.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Gonzalez injury update: What we know
According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Gonzalez injured his shoulder on a swing during the Red Sox's late-September series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Imaging revealed inflammation, and he later experienced a setback in January, which prompted the injection.
The news definitely means Gonzalez won't have a normal workload during spring training. However, Gonzalez says he's still hoping to be ready for opening day.
“I’ve heard with those (PRP injections) you kind of feel worse before you feel better,” Gonzalez said, per Smith. “This Friday will be three weeks. They say around the week-four mark you’ll start to see improvement. That’s what we’re hoping for. But it’s gotten better.”
Gonzalez's comments came amid the backdrop of the Red Sox acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. But while Durbin should be expected to take over an everyday starter role, Boston may have landed a suitable backup plan for Gonzalez if he isn't ready to go by opening day.
Andruw Monasterio, the second-most prominent piece of the deal from Boston's perspective, can play all over the infield, and posted an .837 OPS against lefties in 50 plate appearances last season.
Boston also has Nate Eaton and Isiah Kiner-Falefa as right-handed infield options, plus the switch-hitting Nick Sogard.
More MLB: Red Sox's Recent $6M Splurge Makes No Sense After Caleb Durbin Trade
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org