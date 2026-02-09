Red Sox Key Role Player Announces Unexpected Injury News

Every year, the start of spring training brings unexpected, and highly unwelcome injury updates across Major League Baseball.

Last spring, it was the Boston Red Sox's starting rotation that came into camp with a bunch of players behind schedule. On Monday, before spring training had even began in an official capacity, the first Red Sox injury update of the year came on the position player side.

Key utility man and lefty-crusher Romy Gonzalez told the media on Monday that he had recently received an injection to help with nagging pain in his left shoulder. It's too early to know exactly what that means for the start of the Red Sox's season, but we've got plenty to unpack.

Gonzalez injury update: What we know

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) runs two first base on a single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Gonzalez injured his shoulder on a swing during the Red Sox's late-September series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Imaging revealed inflammation, and he later experienced a setback in January, which prompted the injection.

The news definitely means Gonzalez won't have a normal workload during spring training. However, Gonzalez says he's still hoping to be ready for opening day.

“I’ve heard with those (PRP injections) you kind of feel worse before you feel better,” Gonzalez said, per Smith. “This Friday will be three weeks. They say around the week-four mark you’ll start to see improvement. That’s what we’re hoping for. But it’s gotten better.”

Gonzalez's comments came amid the backdrop of the Red Sox acquiring third baseman Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. But while Durbin should be expected to take over an everyday starter role, Boston may have landed a suitable backup plan for Gonzalez if he isn't ready to go by opening day.

Andruw Monasterio, the second-most prominent piece of the deal from Boston's perspective, can play all over the infield, and posted an .837 OPS against lefties in 50 plate appearances last season.

Boston also has Nate Eaton and Isiah Kiner-Falefa as right-handed infield options, plus the switch-hitting Nick Sogard.

