Rival Executives 'Monitoring' Potentially Explosive Red Sox Reunion

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a power bat right now and it sounds like the perception around the league right now is that the organization will at least be lurking in the sweepstakes for arguably the top option available.

That is old friend Kyle Schwarber. He had a cup of coffee with the organization in 2021 and has been with the Philadelphia Phillies ever since. Schwarber is coming off the best season of his career with 56 homers and 132 RBIs in 162 games played. Now, he's available and FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray said that executives are "monitoring" Boston right now for the Schwarber sweepstakes.

"Talk to anyone around baseball and they’ll tell you the same thing: they love Kyle Schwarber," Murray said. "While he only played in 41 regular season games in Boston, Schwarber made an impression on the organization. During the season, manager Alex Cora said he was 'very intrigued' by the slugger's upcoming free agency. A reunion for Schwarber in Boston makes sense. It’s something that rival executives are monitoring as a possibility this offseason. The competition for Schwarber will be immense this winter – I anticipate the Phillies doing whatever possible to retain him – which figures to only drive up the price tag.

The Red Sox are heavily linked to Kyle Schwarber

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Schwarber's connection to Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long gives them an edge, but ultimately, their offer will do far more convincing than any coach or front office executive ever could. Is Philadelphia willing to pay Schwarber an immense asking price for a DH? We'll have to wait and see. Should the Phillies balk, expect Boston to be waiting in the wings, but they won't be alone."

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media on Monday and made it clear that the club wants a power bat.

"There is just something about a bat in the middle of the lineup that forces another team to game plan against it that has a compounding effect on the rest of the roster,” Breslow said as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey. “So we didn’t slug nearly as much as I think we can, or we will, and we’ll pursue opportunities to improve that.”

Schwarber certainly fits that description.

