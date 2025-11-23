Red Sox Linked To $260 Million Alex Bregman Backup Plan

The Boston Red Sox were heavily linked to two prominent third basemen last offseason: Alex Bregman and Nolan Areando.

Boston ended up signing Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal and Arenado stuck around with the St. Louis Cardinals. Bregman proved to be the best option and had a great year with the organization. But, now he's a free agent. Arenado was injured for a chunk of the 2025 season and didn't have his typical explosive year offensively, although he was elite defensively.

Right now, both third basemen are available for the taking again. Bregman is a free agent and Arenado is on the trade block. Bringing back Bregman would be the best option again. But, speculation already has built this offseason linking Boston to Arenado again if Bregman walks. For example, Conor Roche of Boston.com pitched Arenado as a trade fit for Boston.

What if Alex Bregman leaves?

"Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals: Another Cardinals player makes their way onto the list, as Arenado is rumored to be on the trade block again this offseason," Roche wrote. "In fact, the Red Sox were linked to Arenado last offseason, with the Cardinals’ third baseman having Boston on the list of teams he’d approve a trade to. Arenado isn’t the player that he once was. After being named an All-Star in nine straight seasons (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign), Arenado has hit .257 with a .697 OPS and 28 homers over 259 games over the last two seasons.

"The 34-year-old has remained a plus fielder still, so that’s a benefit. But as there aren’t many other notable free agents at third base beyond Bregman, Arenado might be someone the Red Sox have to settle on if they lose their All-Star third baseman in free agency."

The Cardinals are now run by an old Boston friend, Chaim Bloom. He is the Cardinals' president of baseball operations.

If Bregman leaves, Arenado would be among the potential targets with the most pedigree. He's an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and has been good enough that he inked an eight-year, $260 million contract.

If the Red Sox lose Bregman, Arenado would be a good fit if the club is looking for a short-term fix. Arenado is under contract for just two more seasons. Bregman is looking for more than that. The idea makes sense, but only if Bregman decides he doesn't want to return.

