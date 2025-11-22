Red Sox Predicted Rotation Would Solve No. 2 Hole

If the Boston Red Sox can add one high-end starter this offseason, they will be in good shape in 2026. If they can add two starters, they will arguably be the top contender in the American League, even over the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

The Red Sox have been open with the fact that adding a high-end starter and a power bat are priorities. There are options out there and Boston has money to spend and plenty of high-powered prospects at their disposal. There's a lot of chatter out there and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter shared an intriguing prediction and when projecting the Red Sox's 2026 rotation floated Dylan Cease and MacKenzie Gore in it.

Would this make sense for Boston?

Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

"Projected Starting Rotation: LHP Garrett Crochet, RHP Dylan Cease, LHP MacKenzie Gore, RHP Brayan Bello (and) LHP Connelly Early," Reuter wrote. "Quick Thoughts: The Red Sox could sit on their hands, as some combination of Connelly Early, Payton Tolle, Kyle Harrison, and a healthy Patrick Sandoval is enough to give them a quality rotation behind ace Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello.

"However, they could also be one of the market's most aggressive teams, targeting one of the top-tier starters in free agency and swinging a deal to acquire someone like MacKenzie Gore or Joe Ryan. They have the spending ability and the young trade chips to get it done."

Cease is a guy who has been linked to Boston over the last few years as a potential trade target. This past summer, his name was brought up as reports surfaced that the San Diego Padres had interest in Jarren Duran. But, obviously, a deal didn't happen. Now, Cease is a free agent. If Boston wants him, a deal wouldn't be cheap. Cease's projected market value is just over $184 million over seven years, per Spotrac.

If the idea is adding a No. 2 starter, Cease would be a good option there. That would be enough for the rotation this offseason. But, adding Gore would also be good. He's a 26-year-old lefty who won't be a free agent until 2028. The Washington Nationals have former Red Sox executive Paul Toboni as their president of baseball operations now. Gore is talented and should be a cheaper trade target than someone like Joe Ryan after logging a 4.17 ERA in 30 starts in 2025.

Now, this is a speculative fit, but it is a good idea. A starting rotation featuring, Crochet, Cease, Bello, Gore, and Early would give Boston a high-powered rotation from No. 1 through No. 5. In this scenario, Boston would still need to add a bat, but this is these are the types of moves that should be front of mind for the Boston front office.

