Red Sox Linked To $260M All-Star After Alex Bregman Opt-Out

Third base is a significant question right now for the Boston Red Sox.

With Alex Bregman opting out and testing the open market, there isn't a clear answer for the club right now. If Bregman re-signs then he will obviously be the guy at third base. If Bregman doesn't come back, Marcelo Mayer is the most obvious internal option. He was promoted to the big leagues for the first time this season when Bregman went down with his quad injury and handled the position well.

Who else could be out there as a potential fit? Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch examined the market for Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston was one of the teams Goold mentioned for him.

"With Alex Bregman's decision to opt-out of his contract, the Red Sox are back in the market for a third baseman after being one the team's OK'd by Arenado," Goold said. "Bregman's presnce as an available All-Star third baseman again impacts interest in Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove Award-winner who had a career low in several offensive categories in 2025. The Phillies, bounced from the postseason unceremoniously by the Dodgers, are a potential fit that did not surface a year ago, and could emerge from their other moves to be a "fit" for Arenado."

Who will be playing third base?

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs home after his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The fit makes sense. Last offseason, it was reported over and over how Boston was one of the five approved teams for Arenado to waive his no-trade clause. When the Red Sox signed Bregman, it ended the conversation for Arenado.

If Bregman leaves, Arenado wouldn't be the worst target. Defense has been something that has plagued Boston over the last few years. With Arenado, you would get an elite defender. His bat took a step back in 2025, but he also was dealing with injuries.

Arenado has two seasons left on his eight-year, $260 million deal. Getting two years of Arenado starting at 34 years old wouldn't be bad. His right-handed bat would play at Fenway Park and there have been reports that the Cardinals are more open to including money in a deal to cut ties with Arenado. If the price is right, Boston could get an elite talent at a likely significant discount than if they went to the open market and signed someone like Eugenio Suárez.

