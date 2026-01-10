Triston Casas Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Red Sox's Willson Contreras Trade

After a few weeks of waiting, we finally found out how Triston Casas feeels about the Boston Red Sox trading for his de facto replacement.

On Dec. 21, the Red Sox officially acquired Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals for a package of three young pitchers. Contreras, formerly a three-time All-Star as a catcher, became an above-average defensive first baseman in his maiden voyage at the position last year.

Casas, who is recovering from a brutal knee injury that he admitted Saturday could prevent him from being ready to go by opening day, knew at the time of the trade that he no longer had a guaranteed starting job on the Red Sox. His reaction was one of humility and quiet confidence.

Casas not surprised by Contreras trade

Casas, who has appeared in just 92 games over the past two seasons, gave his candid thoughts on the Red Sox acquiring Contreras at "Fenway Fest" on Saturday.

“I wasn’t surprised, to answer the question,” Casas told the gathering of media, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “The first baseman position for this team has lacked over the last couple years, the production from that spot. As of right now, the way that it is, he’s a better player than me and has been for his entire career.

"To upgrade at a position that has been deficient for the last two years is exactly what the team needed. Hopefully, I can come back to the player I was a couple years ago and know what I can be and contribute to the team whatever fashion and at whatever position they see fit for me."

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to Casas at the time of the trade and both sides gave positive reviews of the conversation. But just because Casas expected the news didn't necessarily make it easier to stomach.

Casas turns 26 this week, and could still have a very bright future in the Red Sox organization. But nothing is going to be handed to him this season, and on a crowded depth chart, he'll have to bounce back quickly once he's healthy enough to play and prove he can be the impact bat he's shown flashes of becoming.

