Red Sox-Nationals Trade Buzz Jump-Started by Former MLB GM

Everyone has their own opinion about what the Boston Red Sox need to do right now.

Within the span of seven months, the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers, then lost Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. They have, at most, three starting infielders they can feel good about heading into spring training now that those two All-Star third basemen are in the past.

Trade rumors have been all the rage for Boston in recent weeks, and the main candidates folks are still talking about are Cubs infielders Matt Shaw and Nico Hoerner, and Houston Astros slugger Isaac Paredes. But former New York Mets general manager and MLB Network Radio contributor Steve Phillips has a different plan in mind.

Is CJ Abrams an option for Boston?

Sep 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a single to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

During Tuesday's episode of "The Leadoff Spot," Phillips made an impassioned plea for the Red Sox to trade for Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, a former All-Star who has struggled defensively in the majors, but is a solid hitter and consistent 3-WAR player.

"The Red Sox need to pivot, call the Nationals, Paul Toboni, who just left Boston, and go get CJ Abrams to play second base," Phillips urged. "He'll be a great second baseman. He's a bad shortstop.

"Didn't work out. They were in on Bregman. They were in on Bichette. They were in on Eugenio. They were in on Arenado. They were in on Donovan. Didn't get any of them. Now, go get CJ Abrams, play him at second base, and you've got protection if you need it at shortstop."

The Nationals shipped All-Star pitcher MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers last month, and the San Francisco Giants reportedly came somewhat close to landing Abrams before talks fell apart. But just because Abrams is ostensibly available doesn't mean Boston should be knocking on the door.

Abrams is arguably the worst fit for the team out of all the infielders they could have had this winter. He doesn't bring power like Paredes or Eugenio Suárez would have. He's not a superior fielder like Bregman, Hoerner, or Brendan Donovan. The main argument in his favor is that he has three years of control, but that just means Toboni is at liberty to ask for the moon in a trade.

And when you combine all that with the fact that Boston's order already skews left-handed, you're left with a potential high-risk move for a 25-year-old who's good, but not necessarily the true needle-mover that would justify giving up a prospect haul.

