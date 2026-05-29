Red Sox Have Obvious Greg Weissert Replacement in 11-Year Veteran

As the Boston Red Sox's bullpen woes continue to face scrutiny, a decision is also forthcoming.

Eleven-year major league veteran Tommy Kahnle has been pitching for the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A for the last two months. He has a June 1 opt-out in his contract, so if he's not called up to the major league roster by Monday, he can effectively enter free agency.

At this point, unless someone else gets injured, the solution seems fairly obvious. Kahnle should take the spot of another righty who has a minor-league option available and has been costing the Red Sox games left and right: Greg Weissert.

Kahnle pitching better than Weissert with better resume

Oct 4, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) pitches in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Every time we check in on Kahnle's progress in Worcester, the numbers seem to be improving. Through 17 appearances and 18 1/3 innings, he's allowed only three earned runs (1.47 ERA) and struck out 20 batters. The 11 walks are a minor red flag, but that hasn't been a problem throughout most of his major league career.

Meanwhile, we know the story with Weissert. After allowing all three of his inherited runners to score and removing any chance the Red Sox had of winning Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves, his ERA sits at 4.43, which looks far better than he deserves.

When the two were teammates on the New York Yankees in 2023, it was fairly clear-cut that Kahnle was the higher-leverage option. He pitched to a 2.66 ERA that year, then a 2.11 ERA in New York in 2024 before regressing with the Detroit Tigers last year.

The Red Sox kept Weissert in the bullpen over two more deserving arms with options over the last week: Zack Kelly and Tyler Samaniego. The other pitchers who have been struggling (Danny Coulombe, Tyron Guerrero, Ryan Watson) can't be optioned to the minors.

Kahnle is pitching like a major leaguer in Triple-A, and the Red Sox only have three days to make him one. Demoting Samaniego again or waiving someone who hasn't been worse than Weissert would be an unnecessary and potentially costly act of loyalty, meant to appease the clubhouse.