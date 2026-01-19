Red Sox Must Avoid Risky Trade For Two-Time Gold Glover

The Boston Red Sox have been linked to a handful of infielders since the club missed out on Alex Bregman in free agency.

First and foremost, Boston was linked almost immediately to All-Star infielder Bo Bichette. But he is off the market now after agreeing to terms on a deal with the New York Mets. Bichette was viewed as a fallback for Boston all offseason, but after missing on Bregman, the club opted to sign veteran starting pitcher Ranger Suárez to a five-year deal.

With Suárez in town, the chatter has been about the idea of adding an infielder thanks to the team's surplus of starting pitchers and outfielders. With Bregman going to join the Chicago Cubs, one name that has been out there a lot has been Nico Hoerner. But, the club arguably should steer clear at this time.

The Red Sox do need an infielder

This isn't because Hoerner isn't a talented player. Of course he is. Hoerner slashed .297/.345/.394 in 156 games played in 2025 and was a 6.2-WAR player. On top of this, Hoerner has two Gold Glove Awards under his belt, including 2025.

The problem with this idea is the fact that he has just one season of control left before entering free agency. Boston already has made three different big trades as it acquired Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Johan Oviedo. Now, the club can afford another deal, but that shouldn't be for a rental. A better option would be Isaac Paredes, for example, who has two seasons of control. If the Red Sox could land a deal for someone like Paredes, they wouldn't have to immediately think of a way to replace him next offseason.

That could be the case with Hoerner. On top of this, Hoerner brings almost no upside power-wise to the table. In 2025, he had seven homers. He has topped double-digit homers just once with 10 in 2022. Sure, he would bring elite defense and get on base, but with no power upside and one season of control, the club should steer clear.

