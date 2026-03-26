Red Sox Opening Day Lineup Reveal: Marcelo Mayer Omission Explained

The first lineup of the 2026 Major League Baseball season has arrived for the Boston Red Sox, and it's not shocking at all.

The official Red Sox X account shared the official lineup on Thursday afternoon starting with Roman Anthony at the top and playing left field.

Full Lineup

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States outfielder Roman Anthony (3) celebrates a home run in the third inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1. Roman Anthony, LF

2. Trevor Story, SS

3. Jarren Duran, DH

4. Willson Contreras, 1B

5. Caleb Duran, 3B

6. Wilyer Abreu, RF

7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B

8. Carlos Narváez, C

9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF



P. Garrett Crochet

Marcelo Mayer Omission Explained

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) bats in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

On first look at the lineup, the first takeaway is the fact that Mayer isn't in the lineup to kick off Opening Day. The lineup announcement led to some social media chatter, but it isn't actually shocking at all that Mayer isn't in the starting lineup. Left-handed hurler Andrew Abbott is getting the start for the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. Shortly after the Red Sox announced that Mayer made the team and would be the team's primary second baseman, Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted at a platoon with Kiner-Falefa getting some action at second base against lefties. Andruw Monasterio also will get into the action against lefties during the season.

This is the expectation. The Red Sox have put a specific focus on platooning young guys, especially lefties, to put them in the best position matchup-wise. At least early on to kick off the 2026 season, this is going to be pretty consistent with Mayer. Expect to see him in the lineup against the vast majority of righties, but Kiner-Falefa and Monasterio are going to get some run against lefties.

Other Takeaways

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The outfield is going to be under a microscope all season. There are five outfielders on the roster with only so many spots to go around. Masataka Yoshida is the first one to sit, which isn't shocking. Jarren Duran is the first one to get action as designated hitter, which also isn't shocking.

This lineup is deeper than many have given it credit for as well. Righty-heavy at the bottom with Kiner-Falefa, Narváez and Rafaela. Durbin being at No. 5 is a bit surprising, but if he gets on base, Wilyer Abreu is going to have a lot of RBI opportunities right behind him. Overall, a very good lineup to throw out there against a lefty on Day 1. When Mayer is in the lineup, Boston can easily flip it against righties by flipping Abreu and Durbin and putting Mayer at No. 7. We'll see more about that on Friday when Boston faces righty Brady Singer.