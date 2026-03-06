Red Sox Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: Has Marcelo Mayer Locked Up Spot?

As the fervor of the World Baseball Classic approaches, Boston Red Sox fans can also look forward to baseball games that truly count in less than three weeks.

As of Friday, the Red Sox had yet to option anyone from the 40-man roster to the minors to begin the season, and there were still more than a dozen non-roster invitees in the picture as well. In other words, less than half the people currently in camp (or at the WBC) will be on this roster projection.

Have there been any major changes since roster projection 1.0? Which spots are still somewhat up for grabs? And has Marcelo Mayer, whose job security has been something of a hot topic, already done enough to claim a starting job? Read on to find out.

Full Red Sox roster projection, version 2.0

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a sacrifice RBI during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Starting Lineup vs. Reds LHP Andrew Abbott:

1. Roman Anthony LF

2. Trevor Story SS

3. Caleb Durbin 3B

4. Willson Contreras 1B

5. Wilyer Abreu RF

6. Carlos Narváez C

7. Jarren Duran DH

8. Andruw Monasterio 2B

9. Ceddanne Rafaela CF

The fact that Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene is hurt means the Red Sox are likely to see a lefty starter in the opener, which should make for a fascinating lineup. We've got Duran and Abreu both in there to battle left on left, because with Romy Gonzalez likely to start the season on the injured list, there aren't any other big righty bats to swap in.

Monasterio is our stand-in for Gonzalez over the likes of Nate Eaton and Nick Sogard, and it will also be interesting to see if the Red Sox want him at second base or Caleb Durbin if they're both in there.

Bench:

C - Connor Wong

INF - Marcelo Mayer

INF - Isiah Kiner-Falefa

DH/OF - Masataka Yoshida

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a single in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If Mayer hasn't 100% locked up his spot yet, then he's at 99%. He's looked like a new man this spring, as he looks faster, more powerful, and as graceful as ever on defense. He also might be a more impressive defender at second base than he was at third last season, which is saying something.

Otherwise, the only question mark here is whether Yoshida will still be in a Red Sox uniform, but it's hard to envision a team suddenly changing its mind about eating a significant portion of his contract within the next three weeks.

Rotation:

1. Garrett Crochet (L)

2. Sonny Gray (R)

3. Ranger Suárez (L)

4. Brayan Bello (R)

5. Johan Oviedo (R)

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) looks on in the dugout during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

No surprises here. Oviedo is the heavy favorite to win the No. 5 job, which will send lefty top prospects Connelly Early and Payton Tolle to Triple-A. Neither of them deserves that fate based on how good they look this spring, but it allows them to ease into the year after career-high innings totals and likely grants the Red Sox an extra year of service time over both to boot.

Bullpen:

CL - Aroldis Chapman (L)

SU - Garrett Whitlock (R)

Justin Slaten (R)

Greg Weissert (R)

Jovani Morán (L)

Zack Kelly (R)

Patrick Sandoval (L)

Ryan Watson (R)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws the ball during warm ups in the first day of Spring Training on Feb 12, 2025 in Lee County, FL, USA. Chris Tilley-Imagn Images | Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

The only name that has changed thus far since roster projection 1.0 is Sandoval, who we previously thought would either be traded or start the season on the injured list. Neither is out of the picture, but this now seems to be the most likely scenario.

Watson isn't safe, either, as non-roster invitees Kyle Keller and Noah Song are among those pushing him for what should be the final spot on the roster.