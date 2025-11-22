How Red Sox-Rafael Devers Saga Could've Been Different, Per Alex Cora

At this point a year ago, the conversation around the Boston Red Sox centered around how the organization was going to be aggressive and build around Rafael Devers.

Then, just a few months later, drama began around the slugger. Now, Devers is a member of the San Francisco Giants. What a difference a few months make.

By now, you know the story. Last offseason, the Red Sox were linked to both Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado for months. But, Bregman didn’t sign with Boston until February. Right after he signed and the club didn’t move him off third base, that’s when the drama really started.

The Boston Red Sox made one of the most surprising deals you'll see

On Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined the "Section 10 Podcast" and talked about the deal that shocked the Boston fanbase. He noted that it was needed for the "benefit of everybody," but that the team could've handled the offseason differently.

"The offseason, probably, we could have talked to Raffy and let him know that A, there's a lot of guys out there and you never know what can happen," Cora said. "And that's the reality of it. You never know what can happen. Probably as an organization, we should've done that. But, there's no regrets to be honest with you. I think we did a good job of trying to make everything work and I think at the end, we needed to make that move for the benefit of everybody.

"This is not only the Red Sox, but also the player. Raffy's a great guy. He's going to have a great career in San Francisco. And, us as an organization, you know, we move on. We moved on really quick because we had to. It's not like we don't like the guy, it's just that we had to because if not, no chance we were going to survive the season."

The Devers deal will be remembered as one of the most surprising in-season trades that the Red Sox have ever made. But, as Cora noted, the club was forced to move on quickly. Boston ended up going on to win 89 games despite the Devers deal.

Sure, the offseason could've gone differently. But, hindsight is 20-20. It happened. Now, the conversation is which slugger the club can bring in to help fill the hole.

