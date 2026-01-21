Red Sox Reveal Why Ranger Suárez Was Boston's Guy

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, you're going to see a lot of good pitching in 2026 -- barring injuries, of course.

Last season, each start from Garrett Crochet was appointment viewing. Brayan Bello borderline got to that level in the second half of the season. The Red Sox brought in Sonny Gray, who has been a star in this league for a long time and now officially have Ranger Suárez with the team as well. For as good as Bello and Gray were in 2025, Suárez immediately looks like the Red Sox's No. 2 starter on paper -- plus he's being paid like it after landing a five-year, $130 million deal with the organization.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The 30-year-old lefty logged a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts in 2025 for the Philadelphia Phillies. He'll help this team if he can stay healthy and like Crochet, will be appointment viewing each week. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow shed some light on the process of bringing Suárez to town and noted that what really "stands out" and was a big reason why Boston wanted him was his playoff performance.

The Red Sox landed a star

“Ranger has been an excellent starting pitcher in a very tough division for a very long time… but what really stands out is the body of work in the postseason,” Breslow said. “We look forward to him continuing to build that postseason resume here over the next five years...

“Ranger is the type of guy who can roll out of bed and throw a bullpen and not miss a single spot… and the other thing that stood out was this big sense of humor that stood out. We look forward to that personality coming out.”

Suárez has appeared in 11 postseason games throughout his career so far and has a 1.48 ERA in 42 2/3 innings of work. Imagine a playoff rotation with him and Crochet at the top? That should be a scary thought for any team in the American League.

More MLB: Red Sox Open Door To Another Trade While Introducing Ranger Suárez