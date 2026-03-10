Red Sox's Alex Cora Called Team USA With One Simple Demand

The Boston Red Sox's fingerprints were all over the World Baseball Classic action on Monday night.

Team USA and Team Mexico faced off in what turned out to be a thrilling affair, ending in a 5-3 decision for the Americans. Red Sox outfielders combined for three home runs, as Roman Anthony's three-run shot proved to be the difference despite Jarren Duran sparking a comeback bid with two solo shots.

The most interesting Red Sox subplot of the night, however, may have belonged to reliever Garrett Whitlock. The standout righty had not appeared in either of Team USA's first two games, and manager Alex Cora didn't miss that fact.

Cora made sure Whitlock was going to pitch

On Monday, Peter Abraham and Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Cora had phoned Team USA manager Mark DeRosa to receive assurance that Whitlock would pitch against Mexico, keeping him on the right throwing program to get set for opening day.

“For how fun it is and all that, we have a job to do,” Cora said, per Abraham and Healey.

Whitlock turned out to have a brilliant outing, shaking off a well-placed leadoff single from Joey Meneses to strike out the next two batters, then inducing a groundout to second baseman Brice Turang to seal the save.

Ironically enough, Whitlock had just one save last season and two in the last three combined seasons.

The U.S. finishes pool play on Tuesday against Team Italy, and if anyone was still wondering whether Whitlock might pitch for his country on back-to-back nights, Cora had a hand in making sure that wouldn't happen, either.

“Nobody’s going back-to-back right now,” Cora told Abraham and Healey. “It’s a cool tournament; a tough one to manage. We obviously have to make sure we do the right thing for the players.”

The Red Sox also have bullpen arms Greg Weissert playing for Italy and Jovani Morán on Team Puerto Rico, so there's plenty to keep track of as pool play gives way to the championship rounds.