Red Sox's Roman Anthony Already Accomplished One Dream

The World Baseball Classic is right around the corner. Over the next few days, exhibitions will start to pop up followed by the actually tournament kicking off.

Team USA's first game of the tournament is on March 6 against Brazil. If the World Baseball Classic wasn't already of interest for you, it certainly should be now for Boston Red Sox fans. Young outfielder Roman Anthony will be representing Team USA in the tournament, so fans will have an early look at him in games with a real impact even before Opening Day gets here. On Saturday, Anthony opened up about his selection to Team USA while speaking with Chris Young on MLB Network.

The Red Sox phenom opened up about his Team USA selection

"Came back in the clubhouse one day and saw the unfortunate news about [Corbin Carroll], so I hope he's doing all right," Anthony said. "And then, at that point, [Alex Cora] had mentioned something to me, and [Alex Bregman] was texting me a bit. Then that night, I got to speak with [Mark DeRosa], which was unbelievable. ...

"Growing up, it's been a dream of mine. Coming into the spring, I didn't really expect it. I thought they had the roster set already. So for me, it was about coming in and getting ready for my first full year. And then got that call, got the approval from the team, all the guys. ... For me, it was a no-brainer. It's a blessing, for sure."

The World Baseball Classic is always exciting for the baseball world. For Red Sox fans, this year's tournament is going to have a little extra spice thanks to Anthony's late addition to the club. Team USA has games scheduled for March 6 against Brazil, March 7 against Great Britain, March 9 against Mexico and then March 10 against Italy. After that, the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will take place, but Team USA isn't guaranteed to get there at this time. All of this is to say, an exciting few weeks are ahead.