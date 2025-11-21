Red Sox Among 7 Teams Linked To Mets Star Pete Alonso

What would a perfect offseason look like for the Boston Red Sox?

Boston's front office, led by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, has been pretty open with the fact that the organization wants at least one big bat and a No. 2 starting pitcher. Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined "Foul Territory" earlier in the week and said the same and pointed to adding a pitcher to pair with Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello and that the offense needs to be better.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Alex Bregman remains the guy who has been talked about the most for Boston. There's no reason for the Red Sox to let him walk. After trading Rafael Devers, Boston can surely afford any deal. Bregman did enough in 2025 to warrant a new, long-term deal. Outside of Bregman, Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber are two sluggers who have been linked to Boston.

Pete Alonso continues to be mentioned for Boston

Sep 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) prepares to bat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jorge Castillo continued the narrative about Alonso specifically on Friday by mentioning among among a list of seven potential options for the New York Mets slugger.

"Add it up and Alonso should find a deal in the range of four to five years," Castillo wrote. "The question is where. Here are a few possible landing spots for the five-time All-Star, starting with his three most aggressive suitors so far, including the only team he has ever known...

"The Red Sox president of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, has made it clear: He wants to acquire an accomplished middle-of-the-order bat, preferably a right-handed one. Trading Devers, combined with Alex Bregman's free agency, has left the Red Sox without much proven slug in their lineup. A reunion with Bregman would check that box. As would signing Alonso, who could split time at first base and DH with Casas if Boston were to keep him...

"Do the Red Sox have the appetite for both free agents? Trading Devers moved $29.1 million off the competitive balance tax payroll for each of the next eight years. The Red Sox had approximately $98 million of their relatively modest $201 million CBT payroll come off the books after the season. Their 2026 payroll is projected to include more than $50 million in raises, but Boston is a big-market club with plenty of money to fill its needs."

Along with Boston, the other teams Castillo mentioned for Alonso were the Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Ravens, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alonso would obviously be a big get for Boston. But, Bregman is a better overall option because of the defensive upside that he brings. If the Red Sox could get both, that would be a perfect world. Unfortunately, that may not be realistic right now, though.

More MLB: New Alex Bregman Report Is Music To Red Sox Fans' Ears