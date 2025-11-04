Red Sox's Best Move Of 2025 Confirmed By BBWAA Awards Finalists
The Boston Red Sox didn't get everything right this past season, but they sure nailed the Garrett Crochet trade.
Boston paid a steep price for Crochet in a December trade with the Chicago White Sox. It took two former first-round picks and two other legitimate prospects to land him. But Crochet was worth the heavy lift, and to top it off, he signed a six-year, $170 million extension that now looks to be incredible surplus value.
Let's not work purely on anecdotal evidence, however, as the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) gave us all the proof we need on Monday that the Crocht move was the best thing the Red Sox did all year.
Crochet notches top-three Cy Young finish
Crochet was named a finalist for the Cy Young Award, which a Red Sox pitcher last won in 2016, when Rick Porcello put together a 22-win season out of nowhere. The other two finalists are Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers (last year's winner and the expected winner this time around) and Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros.
Boston's only other nominee for an award this year is outfielder Roman Anthony, who has little hope to win Rookie of the Year over the Athletics' Nick Kurtz.
All BBWAA award-winners will be announced next week, with Cy Young winners coming on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Crochet might not win Cy Young, but he certainly has a strong case. His 205 1/3 innings and 255 strikeouts both led Major League Baseball, and he was just one win off the lead with 18. Last year, both Cy Young winners were Triple Crown-holders, a rarity that Crochet came close to matching.
Still, Skubal had the lower ERA at 2.21, and he was a bit more efficient at keeping runners off base, with an 0.89 WHIP to Crochet's 1.03.
There's absolutely no shame in a second-place Cy Young finish, but the far more rewarding part for the Red Sox is that they get to see Crochet do this for at least five more years, and he only turns 27 next season.
