Red Sox's Biggest Bright Spot From Cardinals Series Win

Don't let the Boston Red Sox get hot.

After a terrible start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season, the Red Sox have now won back-to-back difficult series against the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals. On Sunday, Boston took down the Cardinals, 9-3, to secure the series win against St. Louis.

There were a lot of positive takeaways from Boston's series win over the Cardinals, and specifically the finale on Sunday. The Boston offense has started to take a step forward with seven runs on Saturday and nine runs on Sunday. Brayan Bello had his most promising start of the season on Sunday as he went 6 2/3 innings against a difficult Cardinals lineup and allowed just two earned runs.

While he was good, he actually wasn't even the club's biggest bright spot. That was shortstop Trevor Story.

What a game for Trevor Story

Apr 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) and left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrate after the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The veteran infielder has gotten a lot of negative buzz this season so far specifically for his defense. But his offense hasn't been great either. But Story quieted the noise a bit on Sunday. Story went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

If there was a guy who needed a big game, it was Story and he delivered. He improved his slash line on the season to .182/.188/.273 with one homer and 11 RBIs. While he hasn't been getting on base at an exceptionally high rate, Story is actually tied with Willson Contreras for the team lead with his 11 RBIs. Contreras is doing so while slashing .302/.448/.509 with three homers. So, Story's numbers clearly look different, but he's been able to be productive when runners have been on base, at least.

On Sunday, he looked like the Story who had a massive 2025 season. Last year, he slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs and 31 stolen bases in 157 games played. With Boston's offense not overtly explosive in general, it's going to need a lot out of Story this season. He is one of the team's best right-handed bats and so the club is going to need him cooking to balance out the lineup. On Sunday, he did exactly what the club needed. Story had potentially his best offensive game of the season and unsurprisingly, the Red Sox had their best overall offensive game of the season at the same time.

Story moves the needle. Fortunately, he showed positive signs on Sunday. Hopefully, he can build off this now.