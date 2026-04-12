Red Sox Standing Firm on Trevor Story Decision

With the Boston Red Sox off to a slow start overall this season, it has led to endless chatter about the various changes the club should make to right the ship.

Fortunately, Boston got back in the win column on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, but that doesn't remove all of the noise. When you go 5-9 in your first 14 games of a season, that's going to happen. The Red Sox are a beloved franchise and with that comes passion, and some wild takes sometimes. The Red Sox have the talent to turn things around. Plus, they are just three games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. It's not like they need to do anything wild yet or overreact.

Professional sports in the social media age means that anyone at any time can publicly make claims and sometimes they pick up steam. For example, there was some buzz out there about the idea of moving Trevor Story off shortstop. He hasn't been great defensively to begin the season. He is in the 11th percentile in outs above average. But that would be a bit of an overreaction to make a change like that randomly after two weeks. Plus, Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it clear that it's not happening right now, as transcribed by The Boston Globe's Tim Healey and Alex Speier.

The Red Sox aren't making a change

Apr 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"He is who he is. Range-wise, a lot better than last year. Outcome [has been] inconsistent with that. But we like him as the shortstop,” Cora said, as transcribed by Healey and Speier. “He’s our shortstop, and he’s been elite throughout his career. You’re going to go through [bad] stretches. It happened early in the season for him.”

It's true that Story hasn't been great defensively so far this season. Marcelo Mayer's time will come at some point. He's in the 76th percentile right now in outs above average. But this would be the type of hasty move that would be a change for change's sake.

The Red Sox's biggest and most glaring issue is offense right now. When you break down the club in general, that is the issue. The Red Sox aren't scoring enough runs. You can get cute and move guys around or be lights-out on the mound, but if you can't score runs, none of it matters.

Boston scored seven runs on Saturday night. That's a step in the right direction. That's what Boston needs more of. This speculation about Story wouldn't really change much.