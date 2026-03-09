Red Sox's Brendan Rodgers Facing Lost 2026 Season Before Even Beginning

The Boston Red Sox's infield depth took an unfortunate turn as Brendan Rodgers injured his shoulder towards the end of February.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared on March 3 that Rodgers would likely need surgery, although it wasn't confirmed exactly what type, as transcribed by Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

"Most likely he's going to end up in surgery," Cora said. What type of surgery? I don't know. We'll wait and see what he has to say but that's probably what's going to happen."

The Boston Globe's Peter Abraham and Tim Healey gave an update and noted that Rodgers is reportedly dealing with a torn labrum and chipped bone in his right shoulder.

The Red Sox infielder has had bad luck

Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) celebrates his solo home run with center fielder Jacob Melton (31) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

"For Brendan Rodgers, the physical pain is plenty," Abraham and Healey wrote. "He re-tore the labrum and chipped a bone in his right shoulder, another major injury in a years-long series of them.

The other layer, though, is the mental anguish of a lost opportunity. He entered Sox camp on a minor league contract believing he had 'a good chance,' he said, to make the team, especially when Romy Gonzalez’s ongoing shoulder issue created an opening for a right-handed-hitting infielder. Rodgers won a Gold Glove at second base with the Rockies in 2022, planned to get into games at third, and even had bought a first baseman’s mitt just in case."

Abraham and Healey also noted that the expectation is that surgery will end his season before it could even begin.

"He’ll meet Monday with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and probably will have surgery that will end his season," Abraham and Healey wrote.

It's unfortunate how things worked out. Rodgers was brought in on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training. When healthy, he's been someone throughout his career who has provided elite defense and solid pop. But injuries have derailed his career over and over.

He opened up about the unfortunate injury, as transcribed by Abraham and Healey.

"It wasn’t even impact, man,” Rodger said.. “I was just reaching for the ball [while on the ground after a dive] and put my hand down and I guess the perfect angle, the perfect amount of pressure. [The shoulder] just slid out a little.”

Hopefully, he's able to make a full recovery and get back on track afterward.