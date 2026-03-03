Red Sox Gold Glover Gets Worst-Case Scenario Injury Update

Injury updates are the least fun part of spring training, and on Tuesday, one Boston Red Sox roster hopeful was dealt what appears to be a crushing blow.

Brendan Rodgers, the former Colorado Rockies Gold Glove second baseman who signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox early last month, was one of many infielders hoping to secure a spot that had opened up on the projected 26-man roster when Romy Gonzalez reported to camp nursing a shoulder issue.

Unfortunately, Rodgers went down with his own shoulder injury last week, which appeared far more serious at the time. And although things are still somewhat up in the air, Tuesday's update from manager Alex Cora couldn't have been much more grim.

Rodgers appears headed for shoulder surgery

Jun 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) celebrates his solo home run with center fielder Jacob Melton (31) in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

According to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald, Cora said Rodgers will seek a second opinion, but the most likely outcome was undergoing surgery to repair the damage from an awkward dive after a ground ball in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

"Most likely he's going to end up in surgery. What type of surgery? I don't know. We'll wait and see what he has to say but that's probably what's going to happen," Cora said, per Cerullo.

Per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Rodgers will visit famed surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache for that second opinion.

Though he had a rough season with the Houston Astros last year that included a season-ending collision on the bases during a minor-league rehab assignment, Rodgers was an intriguing name coming into camp. Still just 29, he was three seasons removed from a four-WAR campaign and his lone Gold Glove Award.

Rodgers probably wasn't the favorite to replace Gonzalez as the righty-hitting infielder off the bench, but he would have had a fighting chance if he'd stayed healthy. As of Tuesday, Andruw Monasterio seems like the frontrunner for that bench spot.

Though surgery might not guarantee Rodgers misses most or all of the upcoming season, it could hardly be worse news for the infielder's hopes of making a major league appearance anytime soon.