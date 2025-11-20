Red Sox's Jarren Duran At Center Of Growing Trade Rumors

The trade rumors are picking up around Major League Baseball and when it comes to the Boston Red Sox, no name has been mentioned more than outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran is an All-Star-level player under team control who can do a bit of everything offensively. Who wouldn't want a player like that? Duran is an extra-base machine. In 2025, 70 of Duran's 159 total base hits were extra-base hits. He had 16 homers, 41 doubles, and 13 triples. He's a threat on the base paths and is a great player overall.

You don't move someone like that without a massive return. Sure, the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders. But, still, you don't make a move without a big return. The rumors are flowing, though. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand weighed in on Thursday and said the "Buzz Factor" is "high" around him right now with the hot stove heating up.

Jarren Duran keeps popping up in trade rumors

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double during the sixth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"OF: Jarren Duran, Red Sox," Feinsand wrote. "The Red Sox have a crowded outfield, with Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela all under control through at least 2028. Boston could rotate the group to fill its DH spot, but Masataka Yoshida is still on the roster and No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia – yet another outfielder – is waiting in the wings. Duran was one of the best players in the league in 2024, and although his 2025 wasn’t as strong, he still hit 16 home runs with 84 RBIs, a league-high 13 triples, 24 steals and a .774 OPS.

"Buzz factor: High. Duran was mentioned in multiple trade rumors last summer, and with Boston’s outfield situation, he would seem to be the most logical candidate to be used in a deal for pitching."

Feinsand made a list of the players who have been talked about most in trade rumors across each position on the diamond. Duran was one of the outfielders mentioned. Wilyer Abreu -- who also has been in rumors for a year -- was not.

If you're a Red Sox fan, clearly Duran is the guy to watch closely over the next few weeks.

