Red Sox's Alex Cora Takes Stance On Triston Casas Amid Pete Alonso Rumors

There are plenty of rumors out there pointing to potential targets for the Boston Red Sox.

First base has been a position consistently discussed. The name that has been out there the most for first base for Boston is New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso. The five-time All-Star is a home run machine and is available in free agency after betting on himself in the 2025 season. It paid off for him and now Boston is one of the teams with reported interest.

But, the Red Sox do have a first baseman on the roster right now with upside as well in Triston Casas. It's easy to forget that because he played in 29 games in 2025 and 63 games in 2024. He's just 25 years old, though, and at one point was viewed as the first baseman of the future. Just a few years ago, the rumors around him centered around the idea of whether Boston should give him an early long-term extension.

The Red Sox aren't giving up on Triston Casas

Casas missed time in 2025, but is young and won't be a free agent until 2029. Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined "Foul Territory" on Wednesday and was asked point-blank if Casas would be the first baseman in 2026 for Boston or if it would be Alonso. He didn't respond to the Alonso part of the question and said the team isn't giving up on Casas.

"We've got to get him healthy, man," Cora said when asked if Casas will be the team's first baseman in 2026 or Alonso. "I think Triston is a big part of what we're trying to accomplish, but we've got to get him healthy. Last year, we were talking about Triston hitting 30 home runs and driving in 100 (runs) and that happened, right, early in the season. We're not giving up on him, but we know he hasn't been healthy throughout his career, so that's very important."

There is an argument that Alonso should be a target for Boston. But, that shouldn't necessarily mean the end of Casas in Boston as well. It was reported in the general manager meetings that Alonso could be more open to designated hitter in 2026 and beyond. Imagine a lineup featuring Casas and Alonso? Especially if the Red Sox could also re-sign Alex Bregman? That may be asking a lot. But, it would solve the team's power problem immediately.

The big takeaway from this, though, is that Cora publicly made it clear that the team isn't giving up on Casas yet.

