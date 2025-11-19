Red Sox Sign 25-Year-Old Depth Pitcher After Cardinals Exit

The Boston Red Sox made a quiet move earlier in the week to add pitching depth to the organization.

It's still early enough in the offseason that the big-name guys, like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Framber Valdez, and Kyle Schwarber among many others, haven't signed yet. Those are the types of players that get most of the headlines right now because every team wants another superstar at their disposal. That includes the Red Sox, but they are looking all over the place right now.

For example, Boston inked 25-year-old reliever Osvaldo Berrios to a minor league deal on Nov. 17th, according to the transactions log on the hurler's official roster page. Berrios was selected in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Athletics. He spent a few years in the Athletics' system before joining the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Berrios made 25 appearances in 2024 in the Cardinals' organization across High-A and Double-A. In 2025, he made 40 total appearances across Double-A and Triple-A before electing free agency from St. Louis.

The Red Sox added a little more pitching depth

Now, he's assigned to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, per his official roster page.

In 2025, he logged a 3.74 ERA in 28 appearances with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals but struggled in Triple-A with a 9.20 ERA in 12 outings.

With Berrios, the Red Sox are getting a young reliever who has made it all the way up to Triple-A. He struggled at that level in 2025, but he's someone the Red Sox can stash with Worcester as a potential depth option.

This isn't a move that currently moves the needle. But, with the Red Sox cutting ties with guys like Chris Murphy and Brennan Bernardino through trades and Steven Matz, Liam Hendriks, and Justin Wilson all free agents, it doesn't hurt in the slightest to add more bullpen depth. He's just 25 years old. If he does well in Spring Training and with Worcester, maybe he can be an option for the club down the line. If not, then no harm with a minor league deal.

