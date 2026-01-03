Red Sox’s Late Kazuma Okamoto Connection Raises Questions

The Boston Red Sox arguably need to add another slugger into the middle of the lineup if they want to be considered serious contenders in the American League, but that doesn't mean all of the speculation and rumors out there make sense.

For Boston right now, its biggest need is either a second baseman or a third baseman. That's because the outfield is completely set and actually has a surplus of talent. There's no need to add another player out there, unless they were to add some sort of bench bat. The Red Sox have Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong at catcher and that's arguably enough. Shortstop and first base are all set right now.

As of now, the designated hitter spot figures to be filled by some sort of combination. As of now, Masataka Yoshida figures to be a big name there along with other guys cycling in and out, like with the outfield surplus or either Willson Contreras or Triston Casas. So, that leaves second base and third base, one of which should be occupied by Marcelo Mayer, as the two spots to watch. Alex Bregman is out there for the taking along with Bo Bichette. They make the most sense for Boston in free agency. But MLB.com's Mark Feinsand noted that Boston has been connected to Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto ahead of his Jan. 4 deadline to sign with a big league team.

Will the Red Sox make a move?

"Okamoto, a power-hitting corner infielder and six-time NPB All-Star, was holding meetings in Los Angeles late last month with potential suitors and his agent, Scott Boras," Feinsand wrote. "The Pirates, Red Sox, Padres, Mariners and Angels have all been connected to Okamoto, who is considered a better defender than the younger Murakami. He could realistically play first or third base in the Majors, giving him a wider range of clubs to consider."

Okamoto has played first base, third base, and in the outfield throughout his professional career as a member of the Yomiuri Giants. He has big-time power, is younger than Bregman (29 years old vs. the 31-year-old Br), and certainly would be less expensive, but this idea doesn't make a lot of sense at this point in the offseason for Boston.

Especially with all of the rumors out there about Boston and Bregman, it would be surprising to see the organization go out and sign a guy who plays the same position at this point. For Bregman, there is no deadline on when he needs to sign. That's not the case with Okamoto. He has to sign with a team by Sunday or he will not play in the big leagues in 2025. If Bregman signed elsewhere, this would make more sense. But with the possibility of a reunion still alive, this idea of signing Okamoto doesn't make sense.

