Red Sox's Ranger Suárez Deal Even More Satisfying In Light Of Orioles News

The Boston Red Sox ceded much of the spotlight to their American League East rivals early in the offseason, and the Baltimore Orioles were some of the biggest winners.

Between signing Pete Alonso and Ryan Helsley and trading for Taylor Ward and Shane Baz, the Orioles have garnered a lot of buzz as candidates to surge up the standings after a surprising last-place finish last season.

However, if the Orioles still have an Achilles' heel, it's starting pitching. And when the pitching-rich Red Sox nabbed former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Ranger Suárez earlier this week, we learned that Boston kept Baltimore from achieving its goals.

Ranger Suárez runner-up revealed to be rival Orioles

According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Red Sox's reported five-year, $130 million bid beat out whatever Baltimore was offering for the 30-year-old southpaw.

"The Baltimore Orioles were the runner-up in the Suarez sweepstakes, and now are in the (Framber) Valdez and (Zac) Gallen markets," Nightengale wrote.

Valdez and Gallen are both former All-Stars as well, but are coming off rough campaigns in 2025. Valdez fell off the map in the second half, while Gallen's season never really got off the ground, as he finished fourth among the major league leaders in home runs allowed.

Contrast that with Suárez, who followed up his lone All-Star campaign in 2024 with a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts, racking up 4.7 bWAR, the second-most of his career thus far.

Baltimore's current projected rotation includes Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Baz, Dean Kremer, and free-agent signee Zach Eflin. Though the lineup might match up favorably with the Red Sox on paper, that rotation still has a lot of potential flaws.

The AL East is going to be a bloodbath this year, that much is certain. Anything the Red Sox can do to stick it to one of their division rivals is a major plus, and it sure seems like the Orioles had designs on improving their rotation with Suárez.

