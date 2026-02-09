What Red Sox-Brewers Stunning Caleb Durbin Trade Means for Boston

When you think you know all the options on the table for the Boston Red Sox, think again.

For weeks, we've heard about the Red Sox potentially acquiring one of three infielders: Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, and Matt Shaw and Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs. Almost as soon as a fourth option became clear, that fourth option joined the Red Sox.

On Monday, the Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers reportedly pulled off a trade involving seven assets, centered around Boston acquiring third baseman/utility infielder Caleb Durbin, the third-place finisher in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox struck quickly on Durbin

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (21) runs the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game three of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the breaking news of the trade. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the deal will send Durbin, infielder Andruw Monasterio, and catcher/third baseman Anthony Seigler, and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick to Boston for left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, infielder David Hamilton, and lefty Shane Drohan.

Durbin, 25, had a strong rookie season that finished up a lot stronger over the final four months than it was over the first two. He entered June with a .618 OPS, and closed the last four months with a .761 OPS, 10 home runs, and 13 stolen bases in 96 games. He was a key cog in the Brewers' offense during their dominant run in July and August.

Hours before the deal, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that Durbin was a target on the Red Sox's radar, after many weeks of rumors surrounding Paredes, Hoerner, and Shaw. Whether it was a pivot on the part of the front office or something that finally got out because it was close to happening, it's clear that this deal caught many by surprise.

The Red Sox gave up three pieces that could all be valuable to Milwaukee, but none that they felt they desperately needed to hold onto. And it was fitting that Harrison, in particular, was included, because it means the return from the Rafael Devers trade is almost completely dismantled, with all due respect to 20-year-old Jose Bello.

There's so much more to dissect, from what the Brewers think they're getting in Harrison to whether Monasterio or Seigler will amount to anything for Boston. But the bottom line here is that Durbin was the best the Red Sox thought they could find to finish off their infield.

More MLB: Red Sox-Brewers Trade Smoke Shows Boston's Urgency Increasing