Red Sox's Roman Anthony Makes Team USA History With 417-Foot Blast

The baseball world is slowly beginning to catch up to what Boston Red Sox fans already knew about Roman Anthony.

Through two games at the World Baseball Classic, Anthony was already off to a strong start with a 3-for-8 batting line and three walks. But he hadn't yet flexed his power on the world stage.

That changed on Monday night, as Anthony blew the top off the U.S.' game against Team Mexico. He hit a three-run home run off the facade of the second deck at Daikin Park, etching his name into the Team USA record books while giving his team a commanding 5-0 lead.

Anthony's blast makes him youngest in USA WBC history

As Red Sox on SI verified on Monday night by checking past rosters, Anthony is the first position player aged 21 or younger to partake in the WBC for Team USA. So it's easy to extrapolate that he must also be the youngest player ever to homer for the American squad in this event.

In typical Anthony fashion, too, his home run was a truly majestic shot. It left his bat at 105.5 mph and traveled 417 feet. The stadium lights operator at Daikin Park knew it was gone so quickly that they started the flashing light display before the ball touched anything solid.

Anthony cranking tape-measure shots like this one, especially in front of so many eyeballs, is precisely the reason Red Sox fans are confident he can beat his projections and blow past the 20-homer mark this season, potentially even eclipsing 30 as well.

It had already been a strange game for Red Sox fans, who watched Jarren Duran start a relay in the right field corner that nailed Anthony at home plate. American Red Sox fans then cheered on Aaron Judge, typically an arch-rival for the New York Yankees, as he hit a two-run blast four batters before Anthony's.

This tournament is still young, so as impressive as Anthony has already been, he's got opportunities to keep showing off for all to see.