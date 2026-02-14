Red Sox's Triston Casas Clears Air on His Injury Recovery

The Boston Red Sox have a young slugger on their hands who can have an impact on this team for a long time, but his path to playing time is tricky at the moment.

After two straight injury-filled seasons, Triston Casas is in a tough spot right now. Casas is still working his way back after he ruptured the left patellar tendon in his knee in 2025. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow noted in the first week of Spring Training that Casas is making a "ton of progress."

"I think the focus is still on him getting completely healthy," Breslow said. "He's making a ton of progress. It's a credit to him and to our medical staff. He committed himself [and] was here all offseason and by all accounts, the work has been great. But I think it would be getting ahead of ourselves to put a timeline on when he's kind of a full-go or when he is participating without any type of restriction. Right now, it's just continuing to ramp up in volume and in intensity."

What will Triston Casas' role be?

Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

But even if Casas were fully healthy tomorrow, what would his role be? The Red Sox acquired Willson Contreras to come in and man first base. The designated hitter spot seemingly would be occupied by one of the team's surplus of outfielders if the season began tomorrow. That puts Casas in an intriguing position. He's still working his way back, but as things currently stand, his role is murky. That's not deterring him, though. Casas opened up about where things currently stand and at least sounded confident in himself, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

“When I'm healthy, I fit on any team,” Casas said. " ... I don't see myself participating with the group, but I will be doing the same activities baseball-wise [as the rest of the team]. But as of right now, I haven't had the clearance to get out there and participate with the group, but I will take ground balls and continue to hit at my own pace, without the structure of being in a team workout. ...

Casas was asked if he being patient is difficult at this moment.

"No, not whatsoever,” Casas said. “This was a major injury and I'm a great player, and I don't find any reason to rush this process. And whenever I feel ready to come back is when I am going to contribute best.”

For Casas, the role may not be clear. But he is just 26 years old. It has been talked about over and over how Boston is lacking power. Casas is an internal answer. First, the club has to get him healthy. From there, they'll need to find a way to get his bat into the lineup. It won't be easy, but Casas should be confident. He's going to help at some point.

