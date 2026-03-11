Red Sox Slugger Prospect Reportedly Undergoes Hamate Surgery

The Boston Red Sox's organizational depth took a hit on Tuesday.

Over the next few weeks, all eyes are going to be on the Red Sox's big league club as they cut down the roster and get ready for Opening Day. While this is the case, there is still some prospect news coming out from Spring Training. On the negative side, Baseball Now's Andrew Parker reported on Tuesday night that 21-year-old catcher/first base prospect Brooks Brannon underwent surgery during the week to correct a broken hamate bone.

"Bad news hit Red Sox minor league camp when catching prospect Brooks Brannon showed up to the complex with a cast on his hand on Tuesday, sources tell Baseball Now," Parker wrote. "The 21-year-old broke his hamate bone and had surgery this week. The hamate is a small, hook-shaped carpal bone on the pinky side of the wrist. With surgery, players are expected to miss over two months of action while recovering, due to not being able to grip a bat until later in the rehab process. ...

The Red Sox prospect underwent surgery

"Brannon is projected to start the 2026 season with Double-A Portland, splitting time between first base and catcher. He appeared in 93 games last season and hit a career high 10 home runs along with a career high 47 RBI. Widely viewed as one of the top catching prospects in Boston's farm system, it will be a huge test to see how the offensive numbers look when he returns to action. As a bat-first catcher, Brannon will need his power on full display to stick behind the dish long term -- or a move to first base will be in his future."

This may not sound like much. It's true that Brannon isn't a big-name prospect for the club right now that's a household name, like Payton Tolle, Connelly Early or Franklin Arias. But this is still an update that impacts organizational depth just weeks before Opening Day.

Brannon appeared in 93 games in 2025 across High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. He slashed .251/.308/.393 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs. Brannon was a ninth-round pick by the Red Sox back in 2022. This will be something to watch down in the minors as the 2026 season begins.