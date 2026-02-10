Dodgers Sign 5-Year Veteran Catcher Away From Red Sox

There was a little bit of attrition at the catching position for the Boston Red Sox last season, but somehow, the five-year big-leaguer they had in Triple-A never got involved.

Seby Zavala joined the Red Sox on a minor-league deal in November of 2024, and he suffered a poorly timed oblique strain in April, just as a spot was opening up on the major league depth chart due to Connor Wong's finger injury.

By the time Zavala was fully healthy again, Carlos Narváez had seized control of the starting catching job, and Zavala never put himself in the conversation for the big leagues with his performance. Now, on the eve of the new season, Zavala's departure from the Red Sox is official.

Dodgers snag Seby Zavala for spring training

Mar 18, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Seby Zavala against the Texas Rangers during a spring training baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers released their list of spring training non-roster invitees, the club announced it had signed Zavala to a minor-league contract. The 32-year-old will look to win a major league backup job against all odds.

In 67 games for Triple-A Worcester, Zavala batted .165 with 35 hits, including eight home runs, and a meager .614 OPS. It was no wonder that as the summer wore along, the Red Sox turned to an outsider in Ali Sánchez to fill their third catcher spot instead of looking internally.

Boston's Triple-A catching depth chart last season also featured Blake Sabol, Yasmani Grandal, Mark Koloszvary, Chadwick Tromp, and Ronaldo Hernández at various points.

In a five-year major league career with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Seattle Mariners, Zavala owns a .205/.271/.342 slash line with 15 home runs and a .613 OPS. He failed to make the postseason roster for Arizona in 2023 when it went to the World Series.

The Red Sox didn't seem to be much of a fit for Zavala, as they re-stocked their Triple-A catching depth chart with the additions of Jason Delay and Matt Thaiss in free agency.

